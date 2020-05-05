Quantzig's Success Story Offers Comprehensive Solution Insights

As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its latest patient journey analysis engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a leading pharmaceutical corporation in the United States to help them gain a 360° understanding of patients diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

To meet the specific requirements of the leading pharma company, our patient journey analysis team analyzed the impact of drug adherence on disease progression and flare-ups based on the analysis of the data collected from various sources. The primary scope of this patient journey analysis was to understand the drug performance in the real world as compared to ideal settings with the help of real world data. The study validated the efficacy of the clinical trials by understanding the disease progression in the patients under the influence of a variety of therapies in the real-world scenario.

How patient journey analysis helped the pharmaceutical company

We adopted a three-pronged approach to help the client address their challenges. The solution offered more insights on the impact of drug adherence on disease progression and flare-ups. The analytics team identified the patients who have been diagnosed with Crohn's disease in the client database and considered patient data at the incident level from 3 years before the diagnosis date. They also analyzed the claims data to understand the direct and indirect spending on multiple therapies in order to identify the optimal treatment patterns.

Our approach to patient journey analysis also provided benefits that helped the client to:

To identify a set of business rules to create a validation framework to understand the efficacy of clinical trials

Gain insights on the drug performance in the real world as compared to ideal settings

Conclude that adherence rates are significantly higher in patients with less strength and non-comorbid conditions

According to the healthcare analytics experts at Quantzig," Most healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on understanding the patient journey as they operate in a competitive landscape driven by the meaningful use of healthcare regulations that primarily focus on demonstrating efficient use of technology to improve patient care, satisfaction levels, and the overall experience."

