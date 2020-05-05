Tech Central Inc: TCHC Announces LOI, Enters CBD Beverage Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced it's Better Mind CBD brand has signed an LOI to enter a partnership with a Southern California wine producer to supply CBD for its upcoming non-alcoholic CBD wine and kombucha products.

Terms of the LOI include that TCHC will be the sole supplier of CBD being used in the production of all products, and TCHC will be provided the option to acquire up to fifty percent ownership of any launched brands.

Company president Joseph Lewis stated, "We're pleased to announce that during these during these strange times we have been able to move forward with our business plan, and start the process of entering the CBD beverage space. As California starts to ease restrictions related to its stay at home orders we will be able to advance this project rapidly. We're presently working with potential distributors to develop a plan to be able to ship product to most states and supply stores starting in the State of California. We will provide more information as the project progresses, and are developing a section on our website BetterMindCBD.com to provide additional information as it becomes available."

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

