Avidium Labs and NXT Group Announce COVID-19 Rapid IgG/IgM Blood Test Kits

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Avidium Labs, in partnership with NXT Group, has introduced a rapid IgG/IgM antibody test kit for SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19. The test kit has been validated at the company's international partner facility and with U.S.-based laboratories in New York and California.

Evan Louie, Chief Executive Officer of Avidium Labs, stated, "We are excited to announce the news to the American public and the world. We have taken additional measures to further validate our results in CLIA-certified and full laboratories within the U.S. Our team is diligently working on getting our tests to a wide range of healthcare providers such as physician offices, hospitals, and government agencies for rapid results. Avidium labs have already started shipping tens of thousands of their IgG/IgM kits in the U.S. We have the capacity to manufacture more than 150,000 of our kits per week and have started receiving orders for shipment."

For more information about Avidium Labs, please call 866-980-1545, email prem@mirimus.com or visit https://avidiumlabs.com.

Avidium Labs has partnered with SUNY Downstate Health Science University - University Hospital of Brooklyn in collaboration with Mirimus laboratory. The validation was performed on moderate to severe hospitalized patients. The research team is under the directorship of Dr. Prem Premsrirut and includes Dr. Rachelle Mendoza, Dr. Allen Norin, and Dr. Jenny Libien working with the company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Thomas Le. The test kit utilizes a small blood sample that can instantaneously produce results in less than 10 minutes.

SUNY Downstate in New York is currently recognized in the national media as a COVID-19 only facility and has the highest rate of infection per zip code in the U.S. New York is the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 200,000 confirmed cases and over 12,000 deaths. Avidium Lab's results verified by the laboratories demonstrate a high efficacy in detecting IgG/IgM antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in serum, plasma, or whole blood samples.

Avidium Labs and NXT Group IgG/IgM test kits are a serology test that can identify the antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the patient's blood. This can help to understand if one has ever been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If implemented on a large scale, this serology test would give a better understanding of the prevalence and fatality rate of the disease.

The serology test can identify people whose bodies have some degree of an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can potentially be used to track immunity to SARS-CoV-2. It demonstrates high efficacy in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Avidium Labs' international partners conducted a comparative study of the rapid IgG/IgM antibody test kit for SARS-CoV-2 against other commercially available SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM detection test kits that show a positive coincidence rate of 97.92 percent and a negative coincidence rate of 100 percent.

NXT Group in its partnership with Avidium Labs has already submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both notifications and on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) track.

