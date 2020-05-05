Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent with Moduurn Mobility Inc. ("Moduurn") of Victoria, British Columbia with respect to a potential partnership between the companies. Moduurn's mobile ordering platform, enables businesses of all sizes, to deploy their own brand of mobile ordering applications to serve their customers and employees from anywhere in the world. The Moduurn technology has been implemented into multiple sectors including restaurants, hotels, retail stores, grocery, cafeterias, golf courses, stadiums, and festivals. Moduurn's clients have included: BC Hydro, Compass Group, Husky Energy, Atco Logistics, Big Wheel Burger, Baan Thai Restaurant, and the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

The potential partnership would involve the integration of Moduurn's mobile ordering platform with LOOPShare's fleet of electric scooters and the LOOPShare technology platform. LOOPShare and Moduurn will be able to provide a turn-key solution to businesses seeking to run a delivery operation, whether they be restaurants, pharmacies or similar businesses. This collaboration will provide business with an alternative to outsourcing delivery to third party providers and allow them to self-manage the process through an eco-friendly, affordable and easy to use application and electric transportation package. This in turn will allow business to garner higher margins from their delivery operations without a significant administrative burden.

"We are extremely excited to work with Moduurn Mobility, and see an amazing opportunity to produce a comprehensive technology product that will allow clients to handle all components of ordering, fulfilment and now delivery using our zero emission scooters", said Matthew Clayton, CEO of Loopshare Ltd. "We will immediately tap into Moduurn's two hundred plus existing clients, and equally, start to bring our vendors over to Moduurn's online platform. This is a winning partnership that will allow for exponential growth for both brands"

"Our software platform and ordering system continues to grow throughout North America, and with the intensity that COVID 19 has brought to industry, delivery has never been more important", said Alex Cook, CEO of Moduurn Mobility Inc. "We are excited to pair our services up with LOOPShare, and look forward to offering our clients a zero emissions option for delivering their meals and supplies".

The transaction with Moduurn is conditional on the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") and the satisfaction of certain conditions that will be contained in the Agreement. These conditions will include, among other things, the receipt of all other necessary consents, approvals and authorizations required by either party.

About Moduurn

Moduurn Mobility Inc. is a company that makes it easy for businesses to create their own branded, beautiful, and reliable mobile ordering apps. Promote your business, build a loyal clientele, increase sales and reach, set up special offers or just test out new ideas. Moduurn's App Builder has everything you need to create a fully branded, high-quality mobile ordering app for your business. To learn more, visit www.moduurn.com.

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare Ltd. is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com.

