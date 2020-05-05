FitnessAI Unveils Home Workout Features to Meet COVID-19 Fitness Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Today, FitnessAI, the app that uses AI to generate personalized workout plans, has officially rolled out several new features to meet the swelling market demand for at-home fitness applications and equipment during the COVID-19 quarantine.

"FitnessAI is traditionally a strength training app meant for the gym," details FitnessAI Founder, Jake Mor. "Since gyms are closed, we decided to shift our attention to home workout plans that require absolutely no equipment. Specifically, we're focusing on two cardio offerings: Home Workouts and The Daily Class."

FitnessAI is known for its emphasis on strength training, which tailors workouts for users based on their goals. Mor's algorithm optimizes sets, weights, and reps for optimal muscle growth based on a dataset of more than 6 million workouts from his previous app, Lift Log. FitnessAI has been downloaded over 400K times since the beginning of the year and has gone through the renowned Y Combinator accelerator.

Now, with COVID-19 shuttering businesses and gyms around the country, FitnessAI is catering to the strength training audience that doesn't want to lose the progress they've made while stay home.

"We launched Home Workouts for COVID-19 in Beta at the beginning of the month" says Mor.

"We also hired a trainer to record a 10-minute workout video every single day. Both Home Workouts and The Daily Class are available for free inside the FitnessAI App. The response has been so overwhelmingly positive that we are keeping both features around long term, and forever free."

The FitnessAI team has also been toiling away at a redesign of the app, which will enable users to customize the app based on the equipment they have at home. "We plan on revamping the weight lifting section of FitnessAI to allow for users to enter exactly what equipment they have, so we can build a strength training routine that uses AI to get them stronger, faster." says Mor.

People are stocking up on home workout equipment, often paying premiums for basic weights right now. They're looking for apps like FitnessAI to complement their new circumstances with the same personalization and training regimen as having a professional trainer. FitnessAI, which has already captured a sizable market of people intent on rigorous strength training, is well positioned to onboard more users as workout preferences shift under the sway of quarantine, and personalized exercise enters the home.

"While many apps focus on health and fitness, almost all of them aim to help the casual exerciser, mainly serving as reference manuals for good cardio and conditioning exercises," says Mor. "FitnessAI takes it a step further by using data to literally hack your body into gaining strength faster. We do this by optimizing an age-old weight lifting process known as progressive overload, which is the act of making your exercises harder every time you workout".

About FitnessAI

FitnessAI is an app that generates personalized workout plans for people determined to reach challenging strength training goals. Founded by Jake Mor, an engineer and designer who has graduated from both Techstars and Y Combinator, FitnessAI is the culmination of years of work on his former fitness app, Lift Log. FitnessAI has since climbed Apple's App Store rankings, reaching the 27th spot at its peak, and receiving an App of the Day feature from Apple amid a competitive field of Health & Fitness apps.

