Digite, Inc. Donates 1-Day Salary for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Money Was Donated to Both the San Francisco Bay Area and to India

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Digite, Inc. announced that all of its employees have donated 1-day of their salaries to the efforts to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in India and in the San Francisco Bay Area, where it is headquartered.

Making the announcement, Digite's CEO, Mr. AV Sridhar said "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nations, governments, organizations and the ordinary people in an unprecedented manner. The impact on front-line first responders including healthcare professionals, police and other authorities as well as essential service providers is significant and serious. We are doing our bit to help our community deal with the crisis in an effective manner."

To help the community at large, especially remote teams and knowledge workers everywhere, Digite has also made their enterprise visual management product - SwiftKanban, free for everyone till June 30th.

In the Bay Area, Digite donated money to the Community Seva charity to help the Bay Area homeless with their unique problems in these challenging times. Thanking Digite, Community Seva's Founder, Nathan Ganeshan said "Thank you for your generous gift, specifically towards our COVID-19 outreach program. We will use the funds to provide hot and freshly cooked daily lunches and weekend dinners to the homeless population, and to purchase and distribute Solar Power Chargers to those living in homeless encampments. The unsheltered population has no means to charge their phones now with the 'shelter in place' rules currently in place. These chargers will help them stay safe, connected and able to reach medical emergency numbers."

About Digite, Inc.:

Digite is a global provider of comprehensive AI-enabled Enterprise Lean/ Agile products and solutions for distributed/ remote work and teams. These include SwiftKanban, SwiftEnterprise and SwiftEASe, that address various areas of Lean/ Agile methods such as Scrum, Kanban and the Scaled Agile (specifically SAFe(R)) methods; as well as integrated, collaborative Hybrid Agile and Large Project/ Program Management solutions. Digite products are used at leading global brands such as Infosys, Cognizant Technologies, Wipro, United Healthcare, Santander, and Telecom Italia, among others. Learn more at https://www.digite.com

About Community Seva:

Community Seva is a San Francisco Bay Area based charitable organization with a mission to "Feed the Hungry & Serve the Homeless" in the Bay Area, specifically Santa Clara County. Community Seva works tirelessly to help address some of the biggest challenges the homeless population faces, especially during this pandemic. Learn more about their initiatives at: https://communityseva.org/

Media Contact:

Mahesh Singh

pr@digite.com

+1 (408) 418-3834

Cupertino, CA

SOURCE: Digite, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588447/Digite-Inc-Donates-1-Day-Salary-for-COVID-19-Relief-Efforts