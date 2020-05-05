DGAP-News: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 05.06.2020 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2020-05-05 / 15:05 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. 4, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under registration number B 199780 Luxembourg, 5 May 2020 CONVENING NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS The management board (the *Management Board*) of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (the *Company*) hereby convenes all shareholders to the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the *Meeting*), which shall be held on 5 June 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CEST with the agenda set out below. *Important information:* In light of the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 situation and in application of article 1 (1) of the Grand Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introducing certain measures in relation with the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities (the *Emergency Regulation*) and notwithstanding any contrary provisions in the articles of association of the Company (the *Articles*), the Company will not hold a physical meeting. Shareholders may exercise their rights at the Meeting exclusively by appointing a special proxyholder (please refer to item V (Participation)). I. *Agenda* *01* *Presentation of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year 2019, of the approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019, the auditor report relating to the financial statements for the financial year 2019 as well as the management report for the financial year 2019* The supervisory board of the Company (the *Supervisory Board*) has not made any comments to the stand-alone annual accounts, the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2019 as drawn up by the Management Board (the *Financial Statements*), nor to the report prepared by the management board (the *Management Report*) and the report of the independent auditor relating to the Financial Statements (the *Auditor Report*). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to approve the Financial Statements in accordance with article 461-7 of the Luxembourg act on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended (the *Companies Act*). *02* *Acknowledgement of the profit of the Company made with respect to the financial year 2019 and allocation to the legal reserve* The Management Board proposes that the Meeting acknowledges that the Company made a profit with respect to the financial year 2019 in an aggregate amount of EUR 80,646,721.13 (the *Profit*). The Management Board proposes that the Meeting resolves to not proceed with any dividend distribution and to carry forward the Profit to the next financial year. *03* *Discharge (* _quitus_ *) to each of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2019* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to grant discharge (_quitus_) to the members of the Management Board for the performance of their duties as members of the Management Board for, and in connection with, the financial year 2019. *04* *Discharge (* _quitus_ *) to each of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2019* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board further propose to the Meeting to grant discharge (_quitus_) to the members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties as members of the Supervisory Board for, and in connection with, the financial year 2019. *05* *Appointment of new members of the supervisory board* Following the expiration of the mandates of Mr Micha Blattmann, Mr Urs Felder and Mr Ulrich Plett as well as the resignation of Mr Jonathan Matthew Lurie as members of the Supervisory Board, all with effect after the holding of the Meeting, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to appoint the following persons as new members of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the closing of the Meeting: * Dr. Georg Allendorf, residing in Alzeyer Strasse 160c, 67592 Flörsheim-Dalsheim, Germany, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2023; * Dr. Gabriele Apfelbacher, residing in Romanstraße 71, 80639 Munich, Germany, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2023; * Timothy Blackwell, residing in Böndlerstrasse 61, 8802 Kilchberg/Zurich, Switzerland, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2023; * Marc Driessen, residing in Geibelstraße 46b, 22303 Hamburg, Germany, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2023; and * Olaf Klinger, residing in Goseberg 30, 37603 Holzminden, Germany, for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2023. The Board further proposes that the Meeting recommends that Dr. Georg Allendorf shall be designated by the Supervisory Board as chairman. Further information about the proposed candidates is available on the homepage at www.corestate-capital.com under 'shareholders' and 'Annual General Meeting' and will be available for inspection during the Meeting. Curricula vitae for the proposed candidates, providing information about their relevant knowledge, skills and experience, together with a list of relevant activities besides the Supervisory Board position forming the subject of these elections, are also available on the homepage at www.corestate-capital.com under 'shareholders' and 'Annual General Meeting'. *06* *Appointment of the independent auditor (* _cabinet de révision agréé_ *) for the financial year 2020* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to appoint Ernst & Young SA, 35E Avenue John F. Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, represented by partner Pavel Nesvedov, as independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) for the stand-alone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2020, and to grant power and authority to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to enter into the relevant agreement (in accordance with market standards) with Ernst & Young SA. *07* *Advisory non-binding vote on the new remuneration policy* The Management Board proposes to the Meeting to approve on a non-binding basis the new remuneration policy in accordance with the requirements of Directive EU 2017/828 of 17 May 2017, as implemented under Luxembourg law by the law of 1st August 2019. II. *Quorum and majority requirements* There is no quorum of presence requirement for the Meeting. All agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly expressed. III. *Total amount of shares* On the date of the convening of the Meeting, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 1,610,973.50, represented by 21,479,643 shares without nominal value, all of which are fully paid up. Each share carries one vote. The total number of voting rights is therefore 21,479,643. IV. *Available information and documentation* The following information is available on the Company's website under www.corestate-capital.com in the segment 'shareholders' > 'Annual General Meeting' and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, as of the day of the publication of this convening notice: (i) full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the Meeting, including draft resolutions in relation to above agenda points to be adopted at the Meeting and related documents (i.e_. inter alia_ the Financial Statements, the Management

