As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its latest supply chain visibility analytics engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a US-based retailer to help them develop an effective solution for enhancing supply chain visibility and demand-supply management.

Due to the intense level of competition in the global market, industries across the world are facing additional challenges in terms of increasing operational expenditures, rising demands, and constant regulatory changes. To meet the growing demand and reduce the time to market, global conglomerates have started outsourcing their operations. Though outsourcing reduces operational costs, the complexities associated with supply chain visibility make it difficult to predict supplier inventory shortages, which, in turn, will have a significant impact on product deliveries and sales revenue. Without timely access to accurate information on the supply chain, organizations find it difficult to track the effectiveness of their supply chain and improve performance. Factors such as these are prompting retailers to leverage analytics solutions to gain better supply chain visibility and enhance operational efficiency across the supply chain. By tracking the recent developments and collecting and analyzing data from various credible sources, Quantzig's supply chain visibility analytics solutions can help you enhance efficiency in the various stages of the supply chain. By analyzing spend data, we also help organizations improve category management practices; thereby, reducing the total cost of operations.

How Quantzig's supply chain visibility analytics solutions helped the US retailer

To cater to the specific requirements of the client, our supply chain visibility analytics team developed an effective solution based on the analysis through regression and hidden Markov models. The solution offered also helped the client overcome challenges due to its limited analytics capabilities and inability to manage the complexity and scalability of information. In addition to providing a coherent and multi-site view of the transactional data about products and material flow across multiple sites, our supply chain visibility solutions also evaluated cost-service trade-offs and helped the client ensure that the requirements of the customers are addressed.

Quantzig's supply chain visibility analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance forecast accuracy by 85%

Achieve significant improvement in demand and inventory management within 4 weeks

Gain real-time insights on demand-supply fluctuations

According to the supply chain visibility analytics experts at Quantzig, "The demand-supply performance insights offered through this supply chain visibility study forecasted the demand from each territory and for each product. Insights about the product and account-wise performance for each region based on the generated revenue and the sales history was also offered."

Quantzig offers a comprehensive portfolio of COVID-19 business support solutions:

With over 15+ years of experience in offering advanced marketing analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 business support solutions portfolio that can help you ensure business continuity by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the value chain. As a part of this package we also offer:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

