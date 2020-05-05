Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.05.2020
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 15:39
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed ordinary shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END

