InterestSpring LLC: UK Holiday Homes are Predicted to Be More Popular Than Ever, Says Spotblue.com

According to the Founders of Spotblue.com, a Combination of a Weak Pound, Strong Dollar and the Current COVID-19 Pandemic Will Cause an Increase in the UK Staycation Market

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / The founders of Spotblue.com are predicting an increase in sales of UK holiday homes, due in part to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As a company spokesperson noted, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, two other key factors will cause the UK staycation market to increase in popularity to the international market: a weaker Pound and a stronger Dollar. This combination, the spokesperson noted, should cause UK holiday homes to be an attractive investment, especially for buyers from the United States.

From buyers who are interested in taking staycations with their families to those who wish to purchase furnished holiday lets, the founders of Spotblue.com predict that the market, post covid19 restrictions, will see a healthy interest in purchases of a UK holiday home.

In addition, as a recent blog on Spotblue.com noted, there are eight additional reasons why this year is a prime time to purchase a UK furnished holiday let. For example, the blog noted, it is a "greener" and more Earth-friendly option.

"Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impact of their holidays," the blog noted, adding that last year, concern about climate change increased so much that today it is one of the most prominent global issues.

"Holiday homes in the UK are eco-friendly on a number of levels - they not only reduce the carbon footprint of domestic tourists by taking away the need to fly, but the most modern holiday properties have very low carbon footprints, thanks to their construction process and energy-saving qualities once built."

