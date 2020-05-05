Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2020 Trading Volume

ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 47% over year ago

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time monthly high

ADV at Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges rose 99% over year ago

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

April April % March % April April % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

22

83 82

Total Volume 200,828 136,907 46.7% 263,373 -23.7% 866,171 567,744 52.6% Total ADV 9,563 6,519 46.7% 11,971 -20.1% 10,436 6,924 50.7% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

22

83 82

Total Volume 2,343 4,568 -48.7% 7,545 -68.9% 22,857 18,680 22.4% Total ADV 112 218 -48.7% 343 -67.5% 275 228 20.9% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 21

22

83 82

Total Volume 42,619 21,394 99.2% 59,421 -28.3% 156,424 94,910 64.8% Total ADV 2,029 1,019 99.2% 2,701 -24.9% 1,885 1,157 62.8% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 20 20

22

84 83

Total Notional Value € 123,459 € 176,090 -29.9% € 259,065 -52.3% € 705,349 € 756,907 -6.8% Total ADNV € 6,173 € 8,805 -29.9% € 11,776 -47.6% € 8,397 € 9,119 -7.9% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

22

86 85

Total Notional Value $643,629 $693,239 -7.2% $1,209,632 -46.8% $3,417,348 $2,992,283 14.2% Total ADNV $29,256 $31,511 -7.2% $54,983 -46.8% $39,737 $35,203 12.9%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

April 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe's four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over April 2019 : Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent.

: Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent. Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded per day.

S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV was up 5.7 percent over April 2019 .

. U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 99 percent over year ago.

Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high, capturing over 6 percent of the market.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

