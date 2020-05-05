Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2020 Trading Volume

ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 47% over year ago
Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time monthly high
ADV at Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges rose 99% over year ago
CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
April
April
%
March
%
April
April
%
2020
2019
Chg
2020
Chg
2020
2019
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
22
83
82
Total Volume
200,828
136,907
46.7%
263,373
-23.7%
866,171
567,744
52.6%
Total ADV
9,563
6,519
46.7%
11,971
-20.1%
10,436
6,924
50.7%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
22
83
82
Total Volume
2,343
4,568
-48.7%
7,545
-68.9%
22,857
18,680
22.4%
Total ADV
112
218
-48.7%
343
-67.5%
275
228
20.9%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
21
21
22
83
82
Total Volume
42,619
21,394
99.2%
59,421
-28.3%
156,424
94,910
64.8%
Total ADV
2,029
1,019
99.2%
2,701
-24.9%
1,885
1,157
62.8%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
20
20
22
84
83
Total Notional Value
€ 123,459
€ 176,090
-29.9%
€ 259,065
-52.3%
€ 705,349
€ 756,907
-6.8%
Total ADNV
€ 6,173
€ 8,805
-29.9%
€ 11,776
-47.6%
€ 8,397
€ 9,119
-7.9%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
22
22
22
86
85
Total Notional Value
$643,629
$693,239
-7.2%
$1,209,632
-46.8%
$3,417,348
$2,992,283
14.2%
Total ADNV
$29,256
$31,511
-7.2%
$54,983
-46.8%
$39,737
$35,203
12.9%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
April 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe's four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over April 2019: Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent.
- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded per day.
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV was up 5.7 percent over April 2019.
- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 99 percent over year ago.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high, capturing over 6 percent of the market.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.
The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.
Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
