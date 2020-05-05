Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZTX ISIN: US12503M1080 Ticker-Symbol: C67 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
08:02 Uhr
86,55 Euro
+1,55
+1,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,1089,9516:50
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 16:03
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2020 Trading Volume

ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 47% over year ago

Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time monthly high

ADV at Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges rose 99% over year ago

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


April

April

%

March

%

April

April

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


22


83

82


Total Volume

200,828

136,907

46.7%

263,373

-23.7%

866,171

567,744

52.6%

Total ADV

9,563

6,519

46.7%

11,971

-20.1%

10,436

6,924

50.7%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


22


83

82


Total Volume

2,343

4,568

-48.7%

7,545

-68.9%

22,857

18,680

22.4%

Total ADV

112

218

-48.7%

343

-67.5%

275

228

20.9%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21


22


83

82


Total Volume

42,619

21,394

99.2%

59,421

-28.3%

156,424

94,910

64.8%

Total ADV

2,029

1,019

99.2%

2,701

-24.9%

1,885

1,157

62.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20


22


84

83


Total Notional Value

€ 123,459

€ 176,090

-29.9%

€ 259,065

-52.3%

€ 705,349

€ 756,907

-6.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,173

€ 8,805

-29.9%

€ 11,776

-47.6%

€ 8,397

€ 9,119

-7.9%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22


22


86

85


Total Notional Value

$643,629

$693,239

-7.2%

$1,209,632

-46.8%

$3,417,348

$2,992,283

14.2%

Total ADNV

$29,256

$31,511

-7.2%

$54,983

-46.8%

$39,737

$35,203

12.9%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

April 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe's four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over April 2019: Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent.
  • Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded per day.
  • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV was up 5.7 percent over April 2019.
  • U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 99 percent over year ago.
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high, capturing over 6 percent of the market.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com







CBOE-V

BZX, Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Volatility Index, CFE, EDGX, and VIX are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500 and SPX are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire