Longi and Sungrow both announced solid financial results last week. Module maker China Solar delayed the resumption of trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and polysilicon producer GCL-Poly unveiled plans to raise up to US$16.8 million by issuing shares. Coal miner Baofeng Energy, meanwhile, announced the construction of what it claims will be the world's largest PV-powered hydrogen plant, and Seraphim and Lu'An Solar revealed that they will open a 5 GW PV panel factory in China's Jiangsu province.Today's Chinese PV Industry Brief will be the first in a series of updates on China's solar ...

