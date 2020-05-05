Request a FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Solution Insights

As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its latest big data analytics engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a medical imaging services provider who wanted to improve medical and healthcare functions in terms of the disease surveillance and population health management by leveraging patient data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005610/en/

Quantzig's Value Proposition (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis. Don't you agree?

We can help you address this challenge using advanced AI-powered analytics solutions that'll help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions. Request a FREE proof of concept for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

Globally, leading organizations in the healthcare industry are witnessing relentless pressure to offer affordable healthcare solutions to improve the life expectancy of the people. Furthermore, the recent increase in demand for robust healthcare services to stay on par with the ailing population is compelling organizations to include innovations in healthcare. Also, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is necessitating the need for diagnostic procedures such as medical imaging in the healthcare space. To keep track of the heterogeneous medical data and to derive better insights into patient care, renowned medical imaging companies are leveraging big data analytics platforms. Big data analytics helps medical imaging companies gain data-driven insights into their clinical and operational processes. Moreover, with the help of big data analytics, leading medical imaging companies can gain better visibility into their performance, improve customer satisfaction rates, and ultimately lower patient care costs.

Adopting holistic analytics-backed business continuity solutions have helped leading businesses navigate the crisis. Wonder how? Speak to an analytics expert for comprehensive solution insights.

Big Data Analytics Engagement Overview

By leveraging big data analytics, the medical imaging firm wanted to assess the unstructured data sets to gain insights that would help them provide the most effective treatment to their patients. Moreover, the medical imaging client was able to tap into potential market trends and customer preferences to make well-informed business decisions. The big data analytics solutions assisted the client in analyzing the market potential in terms of the opportunities, customer service, and further improved operational efficiency. The engagement also helped the client identify more effective ways of promoting businesses and curtail additional costs associated with storing data.

The big analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify effective ways of promoting the business

Curtail additional cost associated with storing data

Analyze customer needs and create new products to meet the customer requirements

Request a FREE demo to gain a limited-period free license to access to our supply chain analytics platform.

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, "To embrace digitalization in today's complex business scenario, you might have to undertake multiple strategic initiatives ranging from modernizing the application portfolio to implementing advanced big data analytics solutions."

Quantzig now offers a comprehensive portfolio of COVID-19 business support solutions:

With over 15+ years of experience in offering advanced marketing analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 business support solutions portfolio that can help you ensure business continuity by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the value chain. As a part of this package we also offer:

Free personalized solution consultation with our experts

Access to a comprehensive library of best practices

Free license to access our analytics platforms

Coronavirus impact assessment at no additional cost

Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005610/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us