Tobra Medical Inc.: Tobra Medical Donates 4,000 Face Shields to North Carolina and National Hospitals

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Tobra Medical Inc., a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection in surgical procedures, announced the donation of 4,000 face shields to North Carolina and National Hospitals. Tobra Medical was able to leverage its current manufacturing partnerships to help bring needed PPE to local and national hospitals. "The hospitals and their administration, surgeons and healthcare workers have always supported Tobra and now was the time to give back," said Tobra Medical Founder and President Brad Collins. "The commitment and selflessness that these frontline workers have exhibited is amazing and Tobra Medical wanted to help support their efforts." The donations were delivered last week and continue this week. Tobra Medical has hinted at an effort to bring PPE manufacturing back to the United States to continue to support those front-line workers on US soil.

For more information, please visit

www.tobramedical.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tobra-medical-inc/

About Tobra Medical

Tobra Medical is headquartered in Wake Forest, NC and is a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection devices for use in the operating room. Founded in 2015 with a vision to innovate effective and economical autograft bone and specimen collection systems, Tobra Medical launched the Tobra Bone Basket and Tobra Specimen Basket in October 2017. Located in the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina, Tobra Medical leverages a collaboration of high performing medical engineers, surgeons, and operating room personnel to innovate solutions to improve better clinical patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tobramedical.com or email info@tobramedical.com

CONTACT:

info@tobramedical.com

(866) 777-1505

SOURCE: Tobra Medical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588420/Tobra-Medical-Donates-4000-Face-Shields-to-North-Carolina-and-National-Hospitals