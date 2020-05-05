Assessing the COVID-19 Impact: Lecithin & Phospholipids Witnessing Production Downtrend amid Global Pandemic - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / The thriving fad of weight loss through dietary variations and the proliferation of associated calorie intake concerns drive incorporation of lecithin & phospholipids in various F&B products. As suggested by a recent study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will be majorly buoyed by rising consumption of convenience foods, functional foods & beverages, and increasing demand for green and organic food products. The global lecithin & phospholipids market is on a positive growth trajectory, with growth projected at a heathy 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The report also says that the consumers' preference for foods with a rich nutrition profile is bolstering demand for de-oiled lecithin. However, as the number of COVID cases explodes all over the globe, the pandemic is leading to a downtrend in the market. As a consequence, production in various end-use verticals is slowing down, thereby lowering the supply side demand for the players.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11265

Segmental Highlights

Soy lecithin holds the lion's share in the source segment owing to the availability of soybean and the cheap extraction process. Furthermore, soy lecithin is gaining traction in the feed application as a replacement for cocoa butter in the chocolate industry.

Fluid type segment accounts for the majority of market value on the back of increasing usage in paints, varnishes, and textiles. Moreover, growing adoption in industrial applications is propelling the demand for fluid type lecithin.

Food industry drives the majority of sales on the back of high usage in confectionery, bakery, and comfort food products. The usage in comfort foods is likely to increase demand owing to the rise in sales of comfort food during the pandemic, thereby mitigating impact to an extent.

Feed segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth owing to increasing preference for protein-rich diets in emerging economies such as China, and increasing demand for soy lecithin in the feed segment.

Europe will remain the leading regional market for lecithin & phospholipids owing to high adoption among the end-use industries in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register substantial growth and will account for a respectable total by the end of the forecast period. The growth is attributed to export opportunities of non-GMO lecithin from countries such as India to the European market.

Analyst Viewpoint:

Increasing demand for lecithin in feed and food applications, and the growing trend towards the use of natural ingredients in cosmetics and dietary supplements around the globe is fuelling the phospholipid market.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11265

Report coverage:

Forms: Powdered and granulated de-oiled lecithin

Sources: Soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg

Applications: Food, feed, and healthcare.

Regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Food & Beverages Landscape

Custom Dry Ingredients Market- Obtain valuable insights on the custom dry ingredients market with exhaustive segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.

Beverage Stabilizer Market- FMI's report on the global beverage stabilizer market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2017-2028. The study covers a comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.

Revivable Yeast Market- Get a deep-dive analysis on the global revivable yeast market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588462/Assessing-the-COVID-19-Impact-Lecithin-Phospholipids-Witnessing-Production-Downtrend-amid-Global-Pandemic--Future-Market-Insights