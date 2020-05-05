Complimentary Content Channel Provides Opportunity for Growth

The new feature is intended to allow marketers with strong brand ambassador programs to capture the original content created by those social influencers and dynamically create 'influencer generated ads.' These ads are subsequently targeted to audiences sharing similar interests outside of the original social media platform. Thus, if an influencer creates a product demo or review on Instagram, the content can be quickly shared using Mobiquity audiences and the Advangelists media buying platform to extend the reach of the endorsement across the entire internet at scale using programmatic marketing tactics.

"Our new social influencer feature allows us to solve for two frequent challenges most advertisers have," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "First, influencers create high-quality authentic content that often drives more sales than traditional branded product ads. Second, we provide that content with incredible scale by distributing it within an ad unit to viewers that share similar interests using the proprietary audience data within our Mobiquity platforms. We ultimately create enormous value back to both the brand and the influencer, as they gain greater media exposure through the use of our technology."

Mobiquity sees social influencers as a powerful additional platform for media revenues beyond the Company's existing advertising marketing model. To support this, AdWeek reports that 90% of consumers trust peer recommendations, while only 33% trust advertisements. The same report highlighted that 71% of audiences are more likely to make a purchase based on social media referrals. The new feature is due to be fully available to Mobiquity Technologies advertisers later this month, with trials being established among existing partners.

"These ads work well for remarketing strategies using peer endorsements to aid the sale," concluded Mr. Julia. "We are exploring how to use this strategically beyond simple product reviews and testimonials, for example consulting political campaigns to use this to record messages and address specific concerns of the voters as well as leveraging the popularity of DIY videos and other user-generated content. We are also actively exploring a series of relationships that could enhance our access to leading U.S. influencers to enhance adoption of our new solution."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

