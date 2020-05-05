Alert Logic, Aptum, and Bloor Research Lead Discussion on the Purpose of Managed Detection and Response

First of Seven-Part Webcast Series Highlights Requirement to Reduce Likelihood and Impact of Successful Cyber Attacks

HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, Alert Logic hosted its first webcast of a multipart series on the seven essential tenets of managed detection and response (MDR), as described in the recently released "MDR Manifesto." During the interactive webcast, Alert Logic, Aptum, and Bloor Research provided independent views of the purpose and evolution of MDR, concluding that its main value is reducing the likelihood and impact of successful attacks.

"Despite the growing adoption of managed detection and response, the industry remains unclear on what constitutes MDR," said Jack Danahy, Alert Logic SVP and Chief Evangelist. "Organizations, particularly those who are operating with stretched resources and limited expertise, need clarity on these capabilities. As a result, Alert Logic is sponsoring these discussions, and invites cybersecurity thought leaders to voice their opinions during our current webcast series or by joining the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter at MDRmanifesto."

Danahy moderated the April 30 webcast with panelists Tom Adams, Marketing Director at Aptum, and Fran Howarth, Practice Leader, Security, of Bloor Research. Some of the key insights on MDR were:

MDR is cost-effective. The sophisticated threat landscape and expanding attack surface require advanced technologies and expertise to provide visibility and coverage across IT assets. Security teams are struggling to achieve desired outcomes from disparate point solutions (e.g., IR, EDR, SIEM), and effective MDR reduces the burden of acquiring and maintaining multiple technologies and experts.

The sophisticated threat landscape and expanding attack surface require advanced technologies and expertise to provide visibility and coverage across IT assets. Security teams are struggling to achieve desired outcomes from disparate point solutions (e.g., IR, EDR, SIEM), and effective MDR reduces the burden of acquiring and maintaining multiple technologies and experts. MDR delivers results. Threats range from automated to insider threats. Today's threat landscape is so complex, and the attack surface is expanding so quickly, prevention technologies can't deliver 100 percent protection. MDR enables security teams to better understand and manage their risk and reduce the damage successful attacks can cause.

Threats range from automated to insider threats. Today's threat landscape is so complex, and the attack surface is expanding so quickly, prevention technologies can't deliver 100 percent protection. MDR enables security teams to better understand and manage their risk and reduce the damage successful attacks can cause. MDR is applicable to all businesses. Small and medium-sized organizations, who may not employ dedicated security specialists, use MDR to expand their internal teams. Large enterprises leverage MDR experts to get more insight and a broader view of threats and responses derived from the experiences of other firms.

"As organizations determine if they should add more security technologies to existing portfolios, it's important they realize how MDR can greatly improve their security outcomes," said Adams. "By providing always-on capabilities, MDR eases the burden on pressurized internal security teams to minimize the risk and impact of successful attacks, so they are free to focus on other strategic priorities."

The seven-part MDR webcast series continues today, May 5, with Alert Logic, INAP, and Bloor Research covering the second tenet in the "MDR Manifesto": Provide 24/7 Visibility and Cover All Assets in an Organization. To participate in the webcast, register at go.alertlogic.com/MDR-Webcast.html.

