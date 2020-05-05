Closed virtual session confirmed

Participation and voting modalities

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, confirms that its Annual Shareholders meeting will be held on Thursday 14 May, 2020 at 08:45 CEST in a closed virtual session.

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard confirms that its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 14, 2020 at 8:45 am (CEST) in a closed virtual session. It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

Such right shall be exclusively exercised through a vote by proxy and, except for particular cases, prior to the shareholders meeting taking place.

Documents including the shareholders brochure ('brochure de convocation' in French only) and the voting form are available at the following links:

Shareholders Brochure

Voting Form

In order to be taken into account a shareholding certificate issued by the shareholders broker shall be sent with the voting form. The voting form and the holding certificate shall be either mailed to Société Générale, Services Assemblée Générale, 32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 or e-mailed to investors@spineguard.com

Deadline for reception is 11 May 2020

The Shareholders Meeting will be webcasted at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/630832325

The shareholders presentation will be released on the company's web site at 8:45 am (CEST) on the day of the meeting at https://www.spineguard.com/fr/investisseurs/documentation/

Questions will be possible using the available chat during the conference or be sent in advance at either of investors@spineguard.com or spineguard@newcap.eu

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fifteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

1 bill of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tél.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu