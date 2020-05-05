Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852366 ISIN: FR0000031775 Ticker-Symbol: 4HM 
Tradegate
05.05.20
16:44 Uhr
25,250 Euro
+0,750
+3,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,25018:27
25,20025,50018:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICAT SA25,250+3,06 %