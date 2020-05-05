Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest supply and demand planning engagement. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a MedTech company to realize the importance of incorporating demand planning to predict future demand patterns and respond quickly to the changing customer needs and preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005784/en/

Our supply chain analytics solutions can help you analyze supply and demand scenarios by adopting a holistic approach that uses data to make crucial decisions. Request a FREE proposal today!

About the Client: One of the top medical device companies in the world.

The clients' challenges included:

Inability to adapt to the changes in demand volatility

Inability to increase sales and overcome wax and wane situations

Need to optimize and actively keep track of demand

According to the supply and demand planning experts at Quantzig, "Owing to the increasingly complex nature of businesses today, supply chain management methods alone are no longer helpful in making sense of data and help organizations adapt to the changes in demand volatility."

Keeping up with the evolving market needs is a challenge if you do not possess the necessary tools and analytics capabilities to analyze supply and demand fluctuations. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you address this issue.

Quantzig's Demand Planning Solution Insights

An efficient system that integrates the best supply and demand planning strategies means a radical departure from the traditional demand planning methods. This requires companies to redesign their entire system including the demand management strategies and demand forecasting methodologies to optimize and actively keep track of demands by integrating analytic methodologies to drive intelligent responses.

We help MedTech companies to deploy supply and demand planning strategies to fine-tune and drive profitability. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our supply chain analytics capabilities.

The demand and supply planning solutions enabled the MedTech company to:

Predict future demand patterns and respond quickly to the changing customer needs

Respond proactively to market demand by transforming the requirements into actions.

Address the shortcomings of the traditional supply chain management systems

Wondering how supply and demand planning analytics can help you tackle the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 crisis? Request more information from our experts!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005784/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us