Siemon Launches New Best-in-Class eCatalog

WATERTOWN, Conn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced that it has expanded its mobile-friendly website with a new global eCatalog that provides live access to updated product information through an advanced consumer-style interface with feature selection filters, document downloads, and easy project bill of material (BOM) generation and sharing.

From the new best-in-class eCatalog, customers can drill down into Siemon's main product categories, including copper and fiber cable and connectivity, work area solutions, racks and cable management, MapIT automated infrastructure management (AIM), ruggedized connectivity, high-speed cable assemblies, tools and testers, and connecting blocks. Within each product family, users can choose from a variety of attributes to further narrow down their product selection through a hierarchical user-friendly graphical interface.

Within each product window, users can access product images and related documentation like detailed spec sheets and installation instructions, as well as links to additional product information and marketing resources. Detailed attributes specific to each product can be selected to further filter results and view and select from available part numbers. Because the new eCatalog is linked with Siemon's internal databases, filtered results are updated with the very latest product information. Selected part numbers and quantities can be added to a cart to create a specific project BOM that may be emailed or exported into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet-without the need to create an account or login.

"To remain competitive in today's marketplace, our customers need to easily obtain specific product information and quickly generate bills of material for distributor pricing and project bids," says Tony Veatch, Director of Product Management for Siemon. "With tens of thousands of available product numbers in our arsenal based on specific attributes like performance, construction, color, size, length and a variety of other features, linking the new Siemon eCatalog to our existing internal system ensures real-time product information for our customers-as new products are launched and added to our system, they will be immediately accessible to our customers through the eCatalog."

To further ease the ability to locate specific Siemon product information, the search function on the www.siemon.com website has also been expanded to search the new eCatalog by keyword and specific part number.

To access the new Siemon eCatalog, visit: ecatalog.siemon.com from any device.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.