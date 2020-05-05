Can't Pay Your Credit Card Bills due to COVID-19? New Era Debt Solutions Offers Help

CAMARILLO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Have your finances been rocked by COVID-19? If your credit card balances have ballooned and your payments have become unmanageable, New Era Debt Solutions offers help.

Credit card bills have become a serious problem for millions of Americans due to the Coronavirus. "Serious problems require serious solutions; and unfortunately, the solutions being offered by credit card companies are like putting a band-aid on a gushing wound," says Dan Smith, founder of New Era Debt Solutions.

New Era is a debt settlement company that helps people dramatically reduce their debt and become debt-free. Since 1999, they have settled over $250,000,000 in debt for their clients. On the news you hear that some credit card companies are offering a temporary reduction in interest or they might defer a payment or two. They might also waive some late payment fees or prevent your account from being labeled as past due. These offers might help a little, but for most people they will not help nearly enough.

Dan Smith said, "Remember, the credit card companies are not your friend. The banks pay almost zero interest on the money they lend. They pay basically nothing, yet they charge you 16 or 20 percent or even more. The banks make billions in profits by charging ridiculously high interest rates."

For serious situations the help you need is called "debt forgiveness." Debt forgiveness is when the credit card company forgives all your debt or a portion of your debt. That means that the amount of debt you owe is lowered and the forgiven amount does not have to be repaid. This results in a lowered principle amount due and a lower monthly payment. You save years of monthly payments and thousands of dollars of high interest payments.

"There are two options available for achieving debt forgiveness. The first option is bankruptcy, and millions of Americans will be forced into filing for bankruptcy. In bankruptcy there is a good chance that all your debt will be forgiven, " Dan Smith explained. "If you are considering bankruptcy you should contact a local bankruptcy attorney in your state. Do not feel embarrassed. Coronavirus was not your fault."

The other option is to hire a professional debt negotiator. A debt negotiator is an advocate who will fight for you to get you the forgiveness you need based on your current financial situation.

There is an excellent chance that you will get a large percentage of your debt forgiven.To hire a professional negotiator, contact New Era at 1-800-527-4421. For over 20 years New Era has been negotiating debt and they have maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. If you need serious help and bankruptcy is not your option of choice, contact New Era Debt Solutions.

About New Era Debt Solutions

The goal of New Era Debt Solutions is to help people eliminate their debt as quickly and inexpensively as possible. New Era employs debt-relief specialists, professional negotiators and support personnel. New Era Debt Solutions does not charge any upfront fees. New Era Debt Solutions is located at 330 Wood Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010.

