Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 Ticker-Symbol: OPA 
Tradegate
05.05.20
11:57 Uhr
95,94 Euro
+1,70
+1,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORPEA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,4497,8818:34
97,2698,0418:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORPEA
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORPEA95,94+1,80 %