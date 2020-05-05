Robert Bailey UC Berkeley has Written Five Books on Getting into College

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Robert Bailey UC Berkeley's former director of Admissions and Records has a long history of helping students of color and other non-traditional students attend college. While director, and before that as an admission officer and registrar, Robert Bailey UC Berkeley helped the University of California, Berkeley, enroll a freshman class that reflected the ethnic makeup of the state of California as a whole. For the first time in its history, the flagship campus of the University of California system resembled the state it supported.

Robert Bailey UC Berkeley has taken the knowledge he gained at the University of California and at other universities and distilled it into a series of five books. This quintet of books is useful for any student or family exploring a college education, but especially so for minority students and other non-traditional students. Robert Bailey UC Berkeley's books cover topics such as navigating the financial aid process, getting the most out of your relationship with your high school guidance counselor, and on minority admissions.

Robert Bailey Implemented a Free Subscription Program

In addition to working at Cal, Robert Bailey UC Berkeley was Senior Vice President for Research at CollegeSource in San Diego and was the Director of Registration at the University of Oklahoma. Robert Bailey UC Berkeley has also taught as a visiting lecturer in the School of Library and Information Science at the University of British Columbia. At CollegeSource, he implemented a free subscription program for all California community colleges. He was also a senior lecturer in a new Information Studies program at Temanic Polytechnic. The program at Temanic Polytechnic was the first of its kind in all of Singapore.

Robert Bailey UC Berkeley has a doctorate degree in administration from the University of Oklahoma. He holds a master of technology from the Association for Information and Image Management in Silver Spring, Maryland, and a master's degree in education from the University of Oklahoma. He earned his bachelors' degree from the University of Washington in Seattle where he majored in speech and English.

Robert Bailey Holds Several Certifications

Robert Bailey UC Berkeley earned certification in Teaching in Higher Education from Brunei University in London, England. He also holds several certifications in records management from the Institute of Records Management in Washington, DC, the Association for Intelligent Information Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

