Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leading provider of technology solutions, today announced that it has opened a new development center in Kraków, Poland. Headed by Rohit Nagpal, Senior Vice President Global Head Travel, Hospitality and Retail, this will be Infogain's sixth development center globally, serving both European and US clients. The Kraków development center opened today.

"Infogain Kraków is our first European development center. We are experiencing growing demand in this region, and Krakow was an ideal choice based on the local IT talent, leading technology universities, and its reputation for R&D. We are starting with a team of 30, and hope to grow to 300 within a year," said Eddie Chandhok, President and Global Delivery Head at Infogain.

Chandhok further added, "This center will enable us to serve European clients on a nearshore basis, while also adding to our flexibility and ability to create value globally. Infogain Kraków will work with clients to create seamless digital experiences, integrating experience design with intelligent software development."

Infogain staff in Kraków will have career growth opportunities contributing to the company's T&H CoE and working on projects among both Infogain's T&H customer base and its Digital customer base.

The Krakow development center follows Infogain's acquisitions of Silicus Technologies and Revel Consulting in October 2019.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with software platform engineering and deep domain expertise in travel, retail, insurance and high technology industries. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to our clients.

Infogain delivers positive business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives using rapid prototyping and a solid foundation of DevSecOps-based software platform engineering that ensure high-quality and on-time delivery. A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

