Unlimited 30-minute rides will be less than $1 a day as Italy Loosens Lockdown

Partners with Italian Government's COVID-19 Task Force to Help Nation Mobilize

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced the launch of its newest offering, Helbiz Unlimited, a subscription service that allows users worldwide to take unlimited 30-minute trips on e-bikes and e-scooters every month. As government leaders look to micro-mobility solutions as the environmentally friendly and socially conscious travel option, Helbiz is offering support and mobility assistance to get the world moving again.

To help promote social distancing measures and support mobility across Italy specifically, the company has partnered with the Italian government's COVID-19 Task Force to provide guidance and support as the nation begins to gradually lift its stay-at-home order.

"As Italy begins to rise from the aftermath of this pandemic and with public transportation options operating at limited capacities, we launched Helbiz Unlimited to offer our users a flexible, convenient and affordable transportation alternative," said Salvatore Palella, Founder and CEO of Helbiz. "More and more cities and municipalities are recognizing the benefits of micro-mobility solutions, and we're continuing to work closely with these local government institutions to expand our sustainable fleets to meet the increasing demand."

Helbiz is collaborating directly with Dr. Filomena Maggino, the Head of the Control Room for Benessere Italia the movement for Italy's post-virus reconstruction and the Head of the Council of Ministers. She also leads the Mobility Delegation in the Task Force, responsible for how the country moves following this pandemic.

At $29.99 a month, Helbiz Unlimited costs less than $1 a day and allows users to ride Helbiz's fleet of e-scooters or e-bikes for 30 minutes at a time. In Italy, the company currently operates a fleet of 6,000 e-scooters and e-bicycles in Milan, Turin, Verona and Rome. By next month, the fleet will swell to over 8,000 vehicles. In addition to operating across Italy, Helbiz Unlimited will also be offered in all of Helbiz's markets around the world.

Helbiz is committed to the safety of its community and its operations team will be on the ground ensuring all devices are maintained and properly sanitized multiple times a day.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Rome, Washington DC, Alexandria, Arlington and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

