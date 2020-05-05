Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862948 ISIN: FR0000121709 Ticker-Symbol: GRB 
Tradegate
05.05.20
14:44 Uhr
106,00 Euro
+2,40
+2,32 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00105,2020:04
105,20105,6020:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA106,00+2,32 %