Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

PR Newswire
05.05.2020
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Chris Baker - Executive Officer
Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs
Joseph Murphy - Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne - Employee Director
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each


GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472

Rupert Green - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472

Chris Baker - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 469

Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 469

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472

Joseph Murphy - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 312

Lyndsay Browne - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.3666 472
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4,082 Ordinary shares

£0.3666
e)Date of the transaction
2020-05-04
16:05 UTC
f)Place of the transactionXLON
© 2020 PR Newswire