The global consumer kitchen knife market is expected to grow by USD 393.24 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features. In addition, the introduction of consumer ceramic knives is anticipated to boost the growth of the consumer kitchen knife market.

Manufacturers are introducing new designs of consumer kitchen knives to meet the growing demand for comfortable and safe kitchen tools. Kitchen knives are being designed with focus on the sharpness of the knife blades, grip of the knife handle, and knife weight. To manufacture knives with accurate weight, vendors are analyzing the mechanism behind the strength required to chop and slice along with the movement of hand muscles. Manufactures are also increasingly using stainless-steel blades which help users to effortlessly cut and slice food items. For instance, Wüsthof used precision laser to make consumer kitchen knives from stainless steel. Similarly, Victorinox launched Victorinox Cutlery Grand Maître Steak Knife, which offers balance and comfort. Thus, the introduction of consumer kitchen knives with new features is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Consumer Kitchen Knife Companies:

Cuisinart

Cuisinart is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under the Products segment. The company offers ELECTRIC CARVING KNIVES and COOKING KNIVES AND KITCHEN CUTLERY. The company provides varied kinds of consumer kitchen knives CUISINART ADVANTAGE COLORED KNIVES, NONSTICK EDGE COLLECTION, TRIPLE RIVET COLLECTION, CUISINART ELEMENTS, and GRAPHIX COLLECTION.

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB offers products through the following business units: Small electrical appliances, Cookware, and Professional coffee machines and hotels. The company offers Kitchen knives such as WMF Spitzenklasse Plus Santoku Knife 18 cm; WMF Spitzenklasse More Messer-Set, 3-teilig, Spezialklingenstahl; and WMF Spitzenklasse Plus Herb Knife 11 cm.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. operates under various business segments, namely Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. and The Kitchen Collection LLC. The company provides kitchenware and small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. They also offer lightweight stainless steel-made electric knives under the brand name, Proctor Silex.

Lifetime Brands Inc.

Lifetime Brands Inc. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Kitchenware, Tableware, and Home Solutions. The company provides varied kinds of knives made of resin-coated blades, ceramic blades, and high carbon stainless steel blades. They also offer kitchenware such as cutting boards, kitchen scales, gadgets, cutlery, shears, and more.

Messermeister Inc.

Messermeister Inc. offers products through the following business segments: CUTLERY, COOK TOOLS, KNIFE STORAGE, KNIFE SHARPENERS, and APPAREL. The company offers different kinds of kitchen knives such as Meridian Elité 4.5 Inch Steak Knife, Meridian Elité Spear Point Paring Knife, Oliva Elité 3.5 Inch Spear Point Paring Knife, and Oliva Elité 8 Inch Scalloped Offset Knife.

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Non-electric

Electric

Consumer Kitchen Knife Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

