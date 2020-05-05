Dental Monitoring has acquired Loum, "the digital assistant for patients and healthcare professionals." Founded in 2017, Loum's objective is to ensure that patients perceive their healthcare positively, and not as a burden. Their innovative developments, in particular an application designed to improve the patient experience, complements Dental Monitoring's expansive suite of AI-driven tools. The app implements a playful and dynamic system that facilitates the doctor-patient relationship and allows patients to engage fully with their treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005871/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Loum, which allows us to integrate complementary skills into our teams and meet the expectations of patients and their doctors worldwide. We are coordinating a robust solution and collaborating with a team of skilled colleagues who will enhance our AI-powered platform with new strategies and an innovative approach. Ultimately, we want to design a more playful version of our patient application, and through Loum's gamification approach, which allows for careful monitoring of treatment, this is an angle that we are now addressing," says Philippe Salah, CEO of the Dental Monitoring.

"Placing gaming at the heart of the healthcare protocol not only brings a little lightness to the patient's journey, but also makes any follow-up care much more appealing, accessible, and more likely to be followed," explains Michaël Sutter, CEO of Loum.

"Joining Dental Monitoring is great news for us and our customers. We now offer them the possibility of benefitting from a broader range of cutting-edge solutions for the management of their patients' care, while continuing to provide them with personalized and local support. This integration is also an accelerator in terms of innovation and is therefore in line with a product offering that remains at the forefront of market expectations. We are delighted to bring our vision of the patient journey and to partner with those who share our taste for service and excellence," announced Michaël Sutter, CEO, and Clément Coicault, COO of Loum.

About Dental Monitoring:

Founded in 2015 by Philippe Salah, Dental Monitoring is the first AI-based company to target dental professionals and improve the care they provide their patients.

Dental Monitoring solutions are created to assist dental professionals throughout their patients' journeys by:

Simplifying the connection between dental professionals and patients

Facilitating follow-ups and providing an easier virtual experience during treatment

Improving treatment stability and results over time

Dental Monitoring is present across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. It has 250 employees and 5 offices (Paris, Austin Texas, London, Hong Kong and Sydney).

Dental Monitoring is changing the way dental and orthodontic professionals care for patients. If you would like more information about Loum and this acquisition, or about the Dental Monitoring's full suite of tele dentistry solutions, please visit www.dental-monitoring.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005871/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Charlotte Garzino c.garzino@dental-monitoring.com