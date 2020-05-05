The global tissue scaffolds market is expected to grow by USD 1.38 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tissue Scaffolds Market Analysis Report by Product (Natural tissue scaffolds and Synthetic tissue scaffolds) Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of tissue scaffolds. In addition, the increasing technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the tissue scaffolds market.

The demand for organ and stem cell transplantations has increased due to the rising incidences of organ failure, and growth in the geriatric population. However, the shortage of donor organs is a major challenge. Despite the advances in immunosuppression therapies, organ rejection also remains another huge concern. In addition, patients need to be kept on immunosuppressive medications following transplant procedures which may involve complications. Tissue-engineered scaffolds are gaining prominence in the healthcare sector as an effective therapeutic approach for replacing tissue loss as it can help in overcoming limitations associated with stem cell and organ transplantations and supply shortage problems. Consequently, the adoption of tissue scaffolds is increasing, which in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Tissue Scaffolds Companies:

Bioventus LLC

Bioventus LLC operates the business under various segments such as Ultrasound Bone Healing, Joint Therapies, and Bioventus Surgical. The company offers a synthetic bone void filler device, SIGNAFUSE. Surgeons use this device to support the new bone formation. The company also offers a wide range of therapies for joint pain such as DUROLANE, and SUPARTZ FX.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business units: Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers a dermal repair scaffold, PriMatrix. It also provides specialty surgical implants and instrumentation and soft tissue repair and tissue regeneration products.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates under various business segments, namely Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers an osteoconductive, resorbable scaffold, Mastergraft. It also provides hernia mechanical devices, vessel sealing instruments, mesh implants, electrosurgery products, and surgical stapling devices.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company provides varied kind of scaffolds such as Polycaprolactone Scaffolds, Gelatin Scaffolds, Nanofiber Scaffolds, Collagen Scaffolds, Polystyrene Scaffolds, and Hydrogel Scaffolds.

MiMedx Group Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Amniotic Membrane, Umbilical Cord, and Placental ECM. The company offers AmnioFix, EpiFix, and AmnioFill. AmnioFill is a non-viable cellular tissue matrix allograft. AmnioCord and EpiCord are non-viable, dehydrated umbilical cord allograft.

Tissue Scaffolds Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Natural tissue scaffolds

Synthetic tissue scaffolds

Tissue Scaffolds Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

