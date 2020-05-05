Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
05.05.20
19:39 Uhr
2,249 Euro
+0,069
+3,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2152,24820:13
2,2342,25220:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2020 | 20:05
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees

With the reference to the stock exchange announcement as of April 15, 2020, there has been an update to the number of employees participating in the share purchase program offered to all Norsk Hydro employees in Norway.

13 more employees were allocated 422 shares at NOK 29.62 per share on May 5, 2020. Reflecting the update, the total number of shares allocated and transferred under the share purchase program is 1 432 690 shares.

Following the latest transaction, Norsk Hydro ASA now holds 19 873 558 own shares with 2 049 124 718 shares outstanding.

Investor contact
Contact Line Haugetraa
Cellular +47 41406376
E-mail Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)