Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it is premiering new multimedia resources to support teachers in connection with Teacher Appreciation Week. This content builds on the Commission's longstanding efforts to serve teachers in both their capacities-as educators and investors. The protection of our teacher-investors is front of mind at the Commission.

"Teachers are continuing to admirably serve America's children through these extraordinarily challenging times," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "The resources that we are launching today reflect the Commission's appreciation for their hard work-always and including during these unprecedented circumstances-and our ongoing dedication to serving teachers through investor education."

Among the content the SEC is providing in support of Teacher Appreciation Week is:

National teacher outreach efforts across the SEC's 11 regional offices and Washington, DC headquarters, coordinated by the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA);

A guided reference presentation designed to inform educators about how to invest wisely;

Targeted digital campaigns designed to speak directly to teachers;

A curated collection of online resources and lesson plans to help teachers incorporate financial literacy in their classrooms; and

A special episode of the Teacher Investment Outreach program's podcast, "SECrets to Investing," featuring an interview with Chairman Clayton.

In June 2019, Chairman Clayton announced the SEC's Teachers Initiative, which focuses additional enforcement and investor education resources on protecting teachers who often leave financial planning to others so that they can focus on preparing students for the future. The initiative builds upon the agency's commitment to protecting retail investors and reflects the coordinated efforts of the Teacher Investment Outreach program, led by the SEC's San Francisco Regional Office, the Division of Enforcement's Retail Strategy Task Force, and OIEA.

"Safeguarding the hard-earned savings of America's educators is a top priority for the SEC," said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the Commission's Division of Enforcement. "The Division is actively working to protect teachers by, for example, looking at the solicitation and management of teacher retirement funds to uncover potential undisclosed conflicts of interest," added Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the Commission's Division of Enforcement.

"Teachers are on the front lines of educating the young minds of future generations who will make great contributions to our nation," said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. "Through our Guide for Teachers: Saving and Investing for K-12 Educators and free tools and resources on Investor.gov, we want to help our nation's teachers in their education toward preparing for a strong financial future."