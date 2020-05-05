Technavio has been monitoring the outdoor advertising market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.55 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. APG, SGA SA, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Daktronics Inc., DDI Media, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Ströer SE Co. KGaA. are some of the major market participants. The use of LED mobile billboards will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of LED mobile billboards has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Outdoor Advertising Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Outdoor Advertising Market is segmented as below:

Type Billboards Shelters Transit Displays Street Furniture

Platform Physical Outdoor Advertising Digital Outdoor Advertising

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Outdoor Advertising Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our outdoor advertising market report covers the following areas:

Outdoor Advertising Market Size

Outdoor Advertising Market Trends

Outdoor Advertising Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of analytics to increase the effectiveness of ads as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor advertising market growth during the next few years.

Outdoor Advertising Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the outdoor advertising market, including some of the vendors such as APG, SGA SA, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Daktronics Inc., DDI Media, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Ströer SE Co. KGaA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the outdoor advertising market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Outdoor Advertising Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist outdoor advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the outdoor advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the outdoor advertising market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of outdoor advertising market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Billboards Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shelters Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transit displays Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Street furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Physical outdoor advertising Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital outdoor advertising Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APG|SGA SA

Burkhart Advertising, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Daktronics Inc.

DDI Media

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Co.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc.

Ströer SE Co. KGaA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

