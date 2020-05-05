Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, in a PDF file called "Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Quarterly Earnings Document." The company has also posted on that site an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics, as well as a document with commentary on fixed and variable costs within our cost structure that we believe will be helpful to investors in estimating the financial impact of the pandemic on Cimpress' future results.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com

