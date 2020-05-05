A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the additive manufacturing industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower additive manufacturing industry leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a free brochure to learn more about our solutions portfolio.

In recent years, additive manufacturing (AM) has created a buzz in industries across the world, promising a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional manufacturing. One such sector that AM has brought about key transformations is the aviation industry. Additive manufacturing techniques play a pivotal role in aviation companies to reduce costs, increase efficiency, shorten time-to-market, and allow greater design flexibility. It acts as a vital technique to create complex designs and produce lightweight, yet strong structures That being said, at present, there are several additive manufacturing challenges that need to be addressed by aviation companies before they go into its widespread adoption in the sector.

We highlight some of the additive manufacturing challenges in the aviation industry:

Inconsistency in quality: Additive manufacturing currently faces several challenges in maintaining quality consistency. This is especially true in the case of the production of fully dense metal parts. Several aviation experts have also been raising concerns over the repeatability of the existing additive manufacturing systems. Also, the current AM systems are believed to offer accuracy of only approximately 30-40 microns. This is one of the critical challenges of additive manufacturing in the aviation industry as this does not align with the quality tolerance standards of aerospace companies. Consequently, some additive manufacturing parts require additional work after they are printed. This hurts the efficiency and purpose of AM.

High material costs: AM technology uses only a small quantity of polymers and metal powder for the production of aircraft parts. However, these come at a much higher price when compared to the materials that are generally used in traditional manufacturing. This, in turn, lowers the incentive to use additive manufacturing in the aviation industry. This challenge must be addressed by AM providers by identifying alternative materials that can bring down the production costs.

