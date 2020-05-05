Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591332 ISIN: US3434121022 Ticker-Symbol: FLU 
Tradegate
05.05.20
19:37 Uhr
9,210 Euro
+0,055
+0,60 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8948,98322:31
8,7829,04822:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOR
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUOR CORPORATION9,210+0,60 %