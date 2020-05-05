RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") announced today that Ed Cruttenden has been appointed Active Underwriter of RenaissanceRe's Syndicate 1458 at Lloyd's, effective May 1, 2020. In addition to managing business written at the Syndicate, Mr. Cruttenden will oversee all UK-based underwriting for the Company.

Bryan Dalton, the previous Active Underwriter for Syndicate 1458, will assume responsibility for underwriting across the Company's European platform as Chief Underwriting Officer Europe.

Ross Curtis, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, stated: "Ed is a talented underwriter with deep experience managing risks within Lloyd's and across RenRe. He has been with RenaissanceRe's Syndicate 1458 for ten years in positions of increasing responsibility and his appointment to Active Underwriter reflects his disciplined approach to underwriting and proven leadership."

Mr. Curtis continued, "Bryan has done a superb job leading the underwriting of Syndicate 1458, significantly growing our business at Lloyd's. I look forward to working with both Bryan and Ed in their new roles."

Mr. Cruttenden has more than 25 years of insurance and reinsurance experience. In addition to his role as Active Underwriter, he is responsible for underwriting RenaissanceRe's worldwide Casualty Insurance book and managing the Company's Casualty portfolio in London.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005990/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Keith McCue

Senior Vice President, Finance Investor Relations

441-239-4830

Media Contacts:

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Keil Gunther

Vice President, Head of Global Marketing Client Communications

441-239-4932

Kekst CNC

Dawn Dover

212-521-4800