CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Enters into an Agreement with Proactive Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to provide investor relations services for the Company.

The Company agreed to pay Proactive £25,000 pounds sterling pursuant to the engagement, which has a twelve month term and expires in April 2021. Proactive will provide certain corporate branding, marketing and investor relations services to the Company.

Proactive has also initiated a research report on the Company and has advised the Company that it expects to publish its report on May 6, 2020.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

