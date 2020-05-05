Nuzuna Fitness Adds Christopher Bray as CFO for Next Phase of Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / Nuzuna Fitness announced today that Christopher Bray is joining the company this month as Chief Financial Officer. Chief Operating Officer Sam Strayer says that Mr. Bray is coming in at just the right time. "Nuzuna Fitness is undergoing massive growth and expanding products, services and locations. Chris has great expertise and is an essential addition to the executive leadership team that will help us to achieve our goals."

Nuzuna Fitness founder and CEO Charles Laverty says Mr. Bray is a perfect match for Nuzuna Fitness. The company has completed numerous acquisitions and new facility development projects. In addition to closing an anticipated round of growth capital, Nuzuna Fitness expects to complete a number of acquisitions over the next few months.

Most recently, Mr. Bray served as Global Vice President of Finance for Getronics, a billion-dollar technology firm. He has deep experience both in investment banking with MMG Advisors and as well as leading analysis and due diligence for Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group. Nuzuna says that Mr. Bray's experience with large and complex acquisition deals will help tremendously as the company continues to expand in California and beyond.

"Chris has been critical to billion-dollar and highly strategic deals. Acquisitions and business partnerships are crucial to our growth," sales Mr. Laverty. "He adds great experience to our team and will be a huge asset." Mr. Bray is a CPA who earned both a bachelor's degree and MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.

Nuzuna operates fitness centers and also sells and rents equipment, offers personal training and beauty and wellness products. The Nuzuna Fitness System allows trainers, physical therapists, and chiropractors to incorporate Nuzuna's electro muscular stimulation (EMS) suits, which increase muscular stimulation, into their respective practices.

An EMS suit provides the same muscular stimulation in 20 a minute workout as occurs over a two to three-hour workout without the suit. The EMS technology can be added to any exercise regimen, indoors or outside, including spin, resistance training and yoga, among others. EMS also has proven therapeutic and regenerative applications.

Nuzuna Fitness was founded in 2018 by healthcare and fitness executive, Charles Laverty. In that time, the company acquired or has begun development on 22 locations in Southern California, Iowa, Florida, and New York. It recently launched the Shop Nuzuna online store where they offer EMS suits for sale for home use, exercise and wellness products, equipment rentals and personal training services.

Nuzuna Fitness has continued its rapid growth in spite of the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 response that temporarily closed the company's fitness centers. Nuzuna quickly began offering online classes and accelerated plans to offer its EMS suits for sale for home use. In addition to the full-body EMS suit, Nuzuna recently announced workout pants for those who may prefer added muscular stimulation for targeted, lower body workouts.

"The COVID-19 lockdowns are putting thousands of fitness centers across the country in dire financial states." Says Mr. Strayer. "Many are well run with great owners and top trainers. For many, joining with Nuzuna Fitness can be a path forward for many to recover and offer great, innovative new services and products to their members."

Last year the company started expanding into wellness programs with businesses and local governments, starting with programs at the City of Claremont in California. Nuzuna Zone Fitness has made over a dozen strategic acquisition as it converts fitness studios and physical therapy and chiropractic practices to the Nuzuna System.

