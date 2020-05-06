Shareholders are invited to vote remotely; preparatory documentation will be available as of today.

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC FR0013296746), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of adult and pediatric therapeutic products for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, announces procedures for participation and voting in its May 26 combined shareholders meeting in view of the exceptional context brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In compliance with government restrictions on public gatherings and travel, and in order to ensure the wellbeing of Advicenne shareholders and team members, the company's Board of Directors has decided to hold its combined shareholders meeting behind closed doors.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 26 in the Paris offices of Jones Day (2 Rue Saint Florentin, 75002) and will be conducted without the presence of shareholders and those authorized to attend through the provisions of Order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

In accordance with current regulations and recent recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), Advicenne shareholders are invited to cast their votes remotely prior to the meeting, either by mail or by giving proxy authorization to the meeting Chairman.

Preparatory documents, including Advicenne's 2019 annual report, are available and can be consulted by shareholders on the company's website (www.advicenne.com) in the "Investors" area under "Annual Meeting."

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext ADVIC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare kidney disease. Our lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two indications.

ADV7103 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in the treatment of Cystinuria in late 2019 and distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in 2017, two rare renal diseases.

Cystinuria is a genetic disease characterized by cystine accumulation in the kidneys, leading to the recurrent formation of cystine stones.

dRTA is a serious condition that occurs when the kidneys are unable to effectively remove the buildup of circulating acids in the blood, resulting in metabolic imbalance.

ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical trials for dRTA in the United States and Canada, and for cystinuria in Europe. In 2019, a European marketing authorization application for the drug candidate in the treatment of dRTA was submitted for centralized review.

At Advicenne, we are committed to innovating in the areas of formulation and dosage. Tasteless and easy to administer, our products are commercialized in small-size formats that offer flexible, personalized dosing because path-breaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 19, 2019, under number D.19-1036. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any information relating to the use of drug candidates contained in the present press release is based on the results of ongoing studies at the time of the release's publication. A drug candidate is a product that has not yet received marketing authorization from a health agency.

