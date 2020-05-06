GSRX Industries Inc. Announces the Addition of Troy Dooly & Shaun Dale to its Board of Directors

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:GSRX) ("GSRX" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Troy Dooly and Shaun Dale to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dooly has over 37 years' experience in operations and business development in various industries. He has held many positions including COO, CCO, and has founded multiple marketing and distribution companies. In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Dooly is a public speaker and radio host.

Mr. Dale brings 25 years of operational management experience to the Company. Shaun's proven track of success brings stability and growth to GSRX's operations and his experience will help guide GSRX as it looks to further expand into other industries.

"The addition of Shaun and Troy to GSRX's Board brings experience that allows the Company to continue to grow and expand into other industries," said interim Chief Executive Officer, Troy Nihart. "Our management team believes 2020 will bring many milestones as the Company continues to set aggressive targets."

GSRX also announces the departure of Mike Aujla from its Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Aujla for his dedicated service. Accordingly, the Board is now comprised of Messrs. Aman Parmar, Shaun Dale, Troy Nihart, Troy Dooly and Jeff Rogers.

About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores. GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

