EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program and announces new share buyback program

Publication on May 6, 2020, before market opening

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program and announces new share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 27, 2020 and May 4, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 27/04/2020 2,500 13.9861 34,965 28/04/2020 2,500 13.8178 34,545 29/04/2020 2,500 13.7352 34,338 30/04/2020 2,500 13.9070 34,768 04/05/2020 2,640 14.3018 37,757 Total 12,640 13.9535 176,372

This concludes the share buyback program announced in October 2018.

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 528,684 shares at an average price of EUR 18,9149, representing in total EUR 9,999,995.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 607,332 shares as of May 4, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

EVS also announces the decision of its Board of Directors to start a new share buyback program of its outstanding shares for a maximum amount of EUR 5 million.

The share buyback program will be implemented in accordance with the authorization set forth in article 10 of the Articles of Association of the company. The program will start today for a period of maximum 1 years.

This program will be executed in compliance with the applicable buyback regulations. EVS has mandated an independent broker to execute the program through open market purchases on its behalf.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

