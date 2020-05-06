ALD ALD: Q1 2020 Trading Update 06-May-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 6 May 2020 Trading update on Q1 2020 results · ORGANIC TOTAL FLEET GROWTH + 4.9%[1] VS. END MARCH 2019 · RESILIENT NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) AT EUR 128.9 MILLION · SOLID AND ADAPTABLE FUNDING STRUCTURE · ROBUST BUSINESS MODEL WITH MULTI-YEAR CONTRACTS · 2019 EUR 0.63 DIVIDEND PER SHARE PROPOSAL MAINTAINED First quarter 2020 results highlights · Total Fleet 1.78 million vehicles managed worldwide at end March 2020, +5.6% vs. March 2019 · Leasing Contract and Services Margins at EUR 326.3 million, up 3.1% vs. Q1 2019 · Used Car Sales result at EUR 3.2 million, including EUR 9 million impairment of used car stock, reflecting COVID-19 risks, implying a Used Car Sales result[2] per unit at EUR 43 · Operating Expenses at EUR 4.6 million, up 2.9% vs. Q1 2019 · Cost of risk up EUR 7.4 million vs Q1 2019, including a EUR 4.4 million IFRS9 provision for COVID-19 crisis related credit risk · EUR 10 million after tax profit on disposal of stake in ALD Fortune (China) · Net Income (Group share) at EUR 128.9 million in Q1 2020, down 3.7% vs. Q1 2019 On 6 May 2020, Tim Albertsen, ALD CEO, commenting on the Q1 2020 Group Results, stated: "ALD started the year with a good commercial performance reflecting the strength of our business model and franchise. When from mid-March onwards the COVID-19 lockdowns gradually caused economic activity to slow down in many European countries, our efficient remote working arrangements and state-of-the-art digital tools allowed our staff to continue to engage with our clients and help address their immediate needs. Despite the challenges, our operating and financial performance in Q1 was reassuring and reflects the robustness and geographical diversification of our business model. At the same time ALD has taken an active role in supporting those on the frontline of the crisis by lending our assets and making donations, in a great number of countries. As our main markets progressively emerge from confinement we are positioning ourselves to seize new opportunities, for instance by responding to the demand for flexible products and promoting our used car lease offer, while paying careful attention to our costs. ALD remains committed to a partnership driven strategy of delivering sustainable growth backed by service excellence and I am convinced that we will come out of this crisis even stronger and continue to lead the market." Navigating the COVID-19 crisis The COVID-19 outbreak, with lockdowns observed all over the world, is expected to cause a fall in Euro area GDP by 7.5%[3] in 2020 and has brought numerous uncertainties, such as: timing of countries reopening, level and duration of government and central bank economic support measures, corporates' focus on improving their cash management, risk of increased customer default, uncertainty around used car market dynamics, funding pressures, and slowdown in car registrations. ALD has reacted quickly and taken effective measures: · Remote working has been deployed successfully in all countries under lockdown within a week, avoiding need for partial unemployment measures, and showing strong engagement from staff throughout the organisation · Targeted negotiation of contract duration extensions aimed at lowering the number of vehicles to be sold once lockdowns are over, decreasing residual value risk, and reducing clients' monthly installments · Close monitoring of cost of risk by accompanying clients in the management of their cash position and proactively addressing situations of clients in vulnerable sectors · Cost reduction measures, decreasing discretional overheads and accelerating process digitisation. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, ALD launched a Solidarity Plan focusing on three pillars, completing the commitment to protect the Group's staff health as a priority: · lending its assets to the frontline. ALD Spain put 500 cars at the disposal of healthcare professionals and a similar approach is in progress with the ALD pool fleet in 15 other countries · joining the fight (NGOs, medical care and vulnerable populations). Notably through donation of EUR 100,000 to the One O One Fund in support of intensive care research, provision of 40,000 masks to healthcare professionals, and a partnership with Gate Gourmet and Caritas to distribute 70,000+ meals in Spain · accompanying vulnerable suppliers and customers by paying suppliers on time or ahead of time, being ready to grant payment delays and/or preferred terms on contract extensions to vulnerable clients (mainly SMEs) and ensuring deliveries and customer support to essential activities. ALD's solid and adaptable funding structure ensures its continued ability to grow fleet. Its systematic match-funding policy means assets and liabilities are matched in terms of duration, currency and interest rate and the liquidity gap is strictly managed. ALD has access to secure funding sources: support from Societe Generale is guaranteed and access to capital markets is backed by ALD's strong ratings. ALD's funding needs in 2020 are likely to be limited due to contract duration extensions and slower fleet growth than anticipated. ALD will adapt its financing mix depending on market conditions. Resilient operating and financial results Total Fleet reached 1.78 million vehicles at the end of March 2020, up 5.6% vs. end of March 2019. Organic growth (neutralising the impact of the acquisition of Stern Lease in the Netherlands and the disposal of ALD Fortune Auto Leasing & Renting in China) over the same period stood at 4.9%. Leasing Contract Margin reached EUR 165.1 million and Services Margin EUR 158.0 million in Q1 2020, down 0.1% and up 6.7% respectively vs. Q1 2019. Taken together they increased by 3.1% vs. Q1 2019. Significant unrealised valuation changes in ALD's reinsurance subsidiary's investment portfolio were recorded in the Leasing Contract Margin, holding back its growth this quarter. The contribution to Gross Operating Income from Used Car Sales result reached EUR 3.2 million in Q1 2020, down from EUR 19.0 million in Q1 2019. An exceptional COVID-19 related EUR 9 million impairment of used car stock was recorded in March results, reflecting delays in sales and potential reduction in the prices of second hand cars. The number of used cars sold[4] in Q1 2020 was 74K, stable vs. Q1 2019. As a consequence of lock downs in several markets, stock levels at end March increased moderately vs. end December 2019. ALD is actively promoting contract duration extensions to targeted customers with the aim of lowering the number of vehicles to be sold once lockdowns are over. It further expects its digital remarketing platforms to be a key asset in the efficient management of used car sales, as activity progressively picks up again. Operating Expenses increased by EUR 4.6 million in Q1 2020, reaching EUR 162.1 million. Impairment charges on receivables reached EUR 17.8 million, rising by EUR 7.4 million from the EUR 10.4 million recorded in Q1 2019. A EUR 4.4m IFRS9 provision reflecting the expected increase in probability of customer default linked to COVID-19 crisis was recorded in March results. Further to the closing of the transaction on 28 February 2020, a EUR 10 million post-tax profit on disposal of ALD's stake in ALD Fortune Auto Leasing & Renting (China) was recorded in Q1 2020. As a result, ALD Net Income (Group Share) reached a resilient EUR 128.9 million in 2019, down 3.7% from EUR 133.8 million in Q1 2019. Key strategic initiatives & operational developments ALD and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company to launch joint venture operations in Malaysia On 23 March 2020, ALD and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited ('MUL') have signed an agreement to create a joint venture that will establish multi-brand, full service operational leasing and fleet management business with related mobility products for corporate clients in Malaysia. This greenfield operation, with a trusted and recognised partner, is part of a joint South East Asian strategy. Digital offering with Polestar now live As previously announced in November 2019, ALD has established an innovative digital partnership with Polestar. The fully digital online solution is now live and taking orders in 3 countries. Expansion of strategic relationship with Tesla As was announced last quarter, ALD was selected as Tesla's preferred operational leasing provider in Europe. ALD now offers Tesla vehicles to corporate and private individuals in 14 countries. ALD ranked by Vigeo Eiris among the top 3 most sustainable companies within the sector Vigeo Eiris is a world-reputed, independent international provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and services for investors and public & private organisations. In its 2020 assessment, ALD scored 67 out of 100, achieving 'Advanced' Level. The Group ranked third among the 102 companies in the Business Support Services sector panel with a first-class performance on fundamental labor rights, social dialogue, career management and corruption.

