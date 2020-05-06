Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNZD ISIN: CA55379R1073 Ticker-Symbol: X0VP 
Tradegate
06.05.20
09:47 Uhr
0,114 Euro
+0,015
+15,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M3 METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1030,11609:47
0,1120,11409:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M3 METALS
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M3 METALS CORP0,114+15,15 %