Fidelity European Values Plc - Change of Name Delayed

Fidelity European Values PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Change of Company Name Delayed

6 May 2020

It was previously announced in the Company's Annual Results on 19 March 2020 that the Board had decided to change the Company's name from Fidelity European Values PLC to Fidelity European Trust PLC, and that this would take effect following the requisite statutory filings, which were expected to be completed in time for the change to be effective from 12 May 2020.

The impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and the resultant Government's Stay at Home Measures, have caused substantial and significant delays as well as disruption to the usual statutory filing process. It is not currently possible to deliver the required documents in person to Companies House for action on the same day, which would provide shareholders and the market appropriate certainty about the date of the Company's name change. It remains the Board's intention to change the name of the Company to Fidelity European Trust PLC, however, until this can be executed with Companies House on a planned and expected future date, the Board has decided that the Company should continue as Fidelity European Values PLC beyond 12 May 2020 and that the change of name should be delayed until such time as it can be made with more certainty as to the date it will take effect. A further announcement will be made in advance of proceeding with the change of the Company's name to confirm the new proposed date for it to take effect, but the Board has decided to delay the change until at least 30 September 2020.

In any event and as previously confirmed, the Company will retain its existing ticker (FEV.L), SEDOL (BK1PKQ9) and ISIN (GB00BK1PKQ95) following the change of name.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869