Polygon Appoints a New Director of International Sales

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon announced today the appointment of a new Director of International Sales - Hans Christian Sorensen.

In recent years, Polygon has strengthened its international customer base. Many international customers appreciate that Polygon can deliver services in several countries. To further strengthen our international presence and offer high quality services to our customer, the company has decided to appoint an International Sales Director who will focus on engaging the clients as well as to coordinate our sales and marketing efforts across boundaries. Hans-Christian has strong experience from the Property Damage Restoration industry, most recently as a Market Director with global assignments for AREPA at their European headquarters. Hans Christian will report to Jonas Granath, Chief Commercial Officer of Polygon Group.

"Strengthening international sales and to be able to offer our clients high quality services in all countries where we operate if a vital part of our strategy. I am therefore very pleased that Hans-Christian is joining us and convinced that he will add a lot of value to our customers", says Axel Gränitz, CEO of Polygon Group.

"Throughout my long experience in our industry, I have always viewed Polygon as a strong company. I am thrilled to join the leading company in our industry and excited about the development opportunities ahead of us. The strong culture of Polygon with people who are eager to develop and cooperate across borders makes me proud of now being part of this dynamic team", says Hans-Christian.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Granath

Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO Polygon Group

Phone: +46(0)70-384-33-45

Email: jonas.granath@polygongroup.com

