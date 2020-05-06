Ten Bear Announce Enhanced Services and a New Name

BRIGHTON, England, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Bear Group are thrilled to announce a number of exciting company updates to their clients, partners, and friends.

What is changing?

Ten Bear are changing their trading name from Ten Bear Social to Ten Bear Group expanding their services , and pivoting their approach. The company feels that this better reflects the strategic services they deliver, moving beyond social listening, and providing clients with multi-dimensional consumer insights to inform business strategy.

Why is the company changing?

Over the years, Ten Bear have delivered a wide range of successful projects . As trust in the company has grown, so have the variety of projects they have worked on, and it is clear that the services they provide go far beyond their previous offering at Ten Bear Social. While social listening will always be at the core of what they do, it is their services in data, research, insight, and strategy which really set them apart from a purely social listening niche.

How will this benefit their clients?

Ten Bear Group's experience is that consumer opinions change over time and the team's research methods do, too. The company will future-proof clients' consumer-led strategies with new technology stacks, analytical views, and data sources. Leveraging these increased data connectors and enhanced analytics approaches has expanded Ten Bears' range of expertise. With additional services added, including API connectors and advanced analytics methodologies, their expert team assists with focused research and insights into consumer behaviours, market penetration and product ideation. Ten Bear will continue scaling their research and analysis capabilities, giving their customers access to better services, expanded data-sets, and better technology.

Ten Bear Group's sustainability efforts

Ten Bear Group is ensuring their business is as sustainable as possible. In a time when many organisations have also been pushed into new ways of operating, Ten Bear Group would like to share their sustainability measures for 2020. Read more…

Ten Bear Groups Commitment To The Community

During these uncertain times, the company remains committed to their community more than ever. Whilst they are pivoting their business, Ten Bear Group is also there to support their network with expertise and mentorship, and are taking steps to assist clients who are experiencing financial constraints.

About Ten Bear Group

Ten Bear Group is an award-winning Digital Consumer Intelligence consultancy, providing a broad range of strategic services and solutions in social listening, data analytics, API connectors, consumer research, and insight. With 30+ years combined in consumer intelligence, Ten Bear Group's expertise lies in harnessing the value of big data. This enables clients to navigate complex digital conversations and understand what drives consumer behaviours and product ideation. Ten Bear Group has global presence with virtual offices in London, New York, and Singapore and is the go-to choice for world-leading technology vendors.

For more information about Ten Bear Group, please contact press@tenbeargroup.com or visit tenbeargroup.com