The Latest Issue of The New Economy Looks at Intelligent ERP Software, Emotion-Detecting Technology and Remote Working Policies to Deal With COVID-19

LONDON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of The New Economy magazine is out now, complete with a cover story from software giant SAP that takes a look at the changing demands being made of businesses. In an exclusive article, Thomas Saueressig, a member of SAP's executive board and responsible for product engineering at the firm, explains how organisations can benefit from intelligent enterprise resource planning while supporting the creation of a more sustainable economy.

"Climate change, sustainability and building a circular economy are some of the biggest challenges of our time," Saueressig wrote. "With ERP as the linchpin of the business world, we have the power to help build a low-carbon economy and enable more sustainable business practices."

The Spring-Summer edition of the magazine also includes a special report looking at the increasingly sophisticated use of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative fields. Although it has long been known that automation would lead to job losses in more manual roles, it had widely been assumed that musicians, writers and painters would be irreplaceable - the latest developments in AI indicate that perhaps this confidence was misplaced.

Elsewhere, journalist Charlotte Gifford explores how emotion-detection technology is being used by companies to improve customer service, make the recruitment process more efficient and optimise the emotional impact of advertising. While the technology has shown promise, some firms are misunderstanding the many nuances of human behaviour by relying on outdated theories.

In addition, readers can discover how experts are attempting to tackle locust infestations and the devastating impact that they are having on food supply in Africa, while Barclay Ballard investigates if businesses are ready to adopt mass remote working to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read about all this and more, pick up the latest copy of The New Economy magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

