EMIS's AGM update confirms the business is trading in line with expectations. As expected, new business is taking a back seat while the NHS concentrates on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and EMIS has dedicated resources to helping frontline staff as well as supporting research efforts. As long as new business gradually improves through H2, EMIS anticipates meeting FY20 expectations; we maintain our estimates.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
